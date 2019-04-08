09/04/2019 | 13:56 ⇒ 13:57 | Извор: sputniknews.com
Америка уводи царине Европској унији
Предсједник САД Доналд Трамп најавио је увођење царина на производе из Европске уније у вриједности од 11 милијарди долара.
The World Trade Organization finds that the European Union subsidies to Airbus has adversely impacted the United States, which will now put Tariffs on $11 Billion of EU products! The EU has taken advantage of the U.S. on trade for many years. It will soon stop!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 9, 2019