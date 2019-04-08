X

09/04/2019 |  13:56 ⇒ 13:57 | Извор: sputniknews.com

Америка уводи царине Европској унији

Предсједник САД Доналд Трамп најавио је увођење царина на производе из Европске уније у вриједности од 11 милијарди долара.
Доналд Трамп - Фото: AP
