X

За ваш уређај је
доступна апликација

ИНСТАЛИРАЈ

latinica  ћирилица
RSS
10/04/2019 |  15:27 ⇒ 15:32 | Извор: ТАНЈУГ

Популарни хотел на Тајланду у пламену (ВИДЕО)

У хотелу Центара Гранд у Бангкок, Тајлад, избио је страховит пожар. Најмање три особе су погинуле искачући кроз прозор.
Хотел на Тајланду у пламену (фото: Twitter / @NeangA) -
Хотел на Тајланду у пламену (фото: Twitter / @NeangA)

Хотел популаран међу туристима има 57 спратова.

Пожар је избио у поподневним сатима, а густ црни дим куља и могуће га је видjети из велике даљине.

 