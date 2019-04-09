10/04/2019 | 15:27 ⇒ 15:32 | Извор: ТАНЈУГ
Популарни хотел на Тајланду у пламену (ВИДЕО)
У хотелу Центара Гранд у Бангкок, Тајлад, избио је страховит пожар. Најмање три особе су погинуле искачући кроз прозор.
Хотел популаран међу туристима има 57 спратова.
DETALLES: De momento se desconocen las causas del incendio que está afectando al hotel #CentaraGrand y a un centro comercial. #Bangkok— TN8 Nicaragua (@canaltn8) April 10, 2019
Más detalles aquí: https://t.co/clCpePQf69 pic.twitter.com/iwGEOGePcH
Пожар је избио у поподневним сатима, а густ црни дим куља и могуће га је видjети из велике даљине.
Central World Bangkok fire @bccworldnews pic.twitter.com/QqZPGPml3S— Kyle Taylor (@Kyletay60) April 10, 2019
There is/was a fire at #Bangkok CentralWorld convention center wing, the staff food court by the looks of it. pic.twitter.com/F2rH8HRMl5— Conny Brunnkvist (@connyb) April 10, 2019