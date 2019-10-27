X

28/10/2019

Ник Вујичић захвалио Додику на угодној добродошлици (ФОТО/ВИДЕО)

Познати хуманиста и мотивациони говорник Ник Вујичић након састанка са српским чланом Предсједништва БиХ Милорадом Додиком, на свом Инстаграм налогу захвалио се на угодној добродошлици у Бањалуци.
Ник Вујичић и Милорад Додик - Фото: РТРС
Ник је на овој друштвеној мрежи објавио и њихову заједничку фотографију.

Thank you Mr Milorad Dodik for briefly meeting with me today and thank you for your welcome! May God bless you as you serve as the Serbian Member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina!!

Вујичић је јуче у Бањалуци одржао мотивациони говор на којем је пренио поруке љубави, наде и вјере. 

Banja Luka! I love you ❤️ Thank you! Hvala puno!! Ziveli Hvala Bogu za sve Cheers Thank God for everything! If you were watching on live television for RTRS and you want to connect with someone to ask more questions about faith in God please go to www.nickubih.com This was a historical night thank you for your love!

