21/12/2019 |  11:11 ⇒ 13:12 | Извор: Агенције

Судар два крузера на Карибима; Шест повријеђених (ФОТО/ВИДЕО)

Два крузера сударила су се у луци мексичког острва, познатог љетовалишта Козумел. У судару је оштећен брод дуг 290 метара, док је шест особа лакше повријеђено.
Судар два крузера (фото:screenshot Twitter)Фото: Тwitter

Како су навели очевици, до судара је дошло због лоших услова за пловидбу. 

 