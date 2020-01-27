X

Ватра "прогутала" 35 бродова у Алабами, има мртвих (ФОТО/ВИДЕО)

У пожару који је захватио најмање 35 бродова усидрених дуж ријеке Тенеси има жртава, потврдио је шеф ватрогасне службе у Алабами Џин Неклаус.
Пожари на ријеци Тенеси (фото:WHNT )

Џин Неклаус, шеф ватрогасне службе Скотсбороа, није прецизирао колико је људи погинуло, али је раније рекао да је седам особа хоспитализовано, а да се још седам воде као нестале, пренио је АП.

Према његовим ријечима, већина бродова је коришћена за становање.

Агенција за управљање у хитним ситуацијама округа Џексон саопштила је да су предузете ватрогасне и спасилачке акције и на земљи и на води.