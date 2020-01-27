Ватра "прогутала" 35 бродова у Алабами, има мртвих (ФОТО/ВИДЕО)

Џин Неклаус, шеф ватрогасне службе Скотсбороа, није прецизирао колико је људи погинуло, али је раније рекао да је седам особа хоспитализовано, а да се још седам воде као нестале, пренио је АП.

#BREAKING Heavy law enforcement presence at the docks near KC’s BBQ at Jackson County Park in Scottsborro. There are several fire engines, ambulances and agencies here. I am working to get information from law enforcement. Will update on this thread. pic.twitter.com/oPQ2mcz6IK — Jordan Dafnis (@JordanDafnis) January 27, 2020

Према његовим ријечима, већина бродова је коришћена за становање.

WATCH: Sun is up and we’re getting a much better look at the devastation from the overnight fire at the Jackson County Marina. Investigators are still working to determine how many fatalities there are. @waff48 pic.twitter.com/jq26MIJyw2 — Eric Graves WAFF 48 (@ReporterEric) January 27, 2020

Агенција за управљање у хитним ситуацијама округа Џексон саопштила је да су предузете ватрогасне и спасилачке акције и на земљи и на води.