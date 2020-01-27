Ватра "прогутала" 35 бродова у Алабами, има мртвих (ФОТО/ВИДЕО)
Џин Неклаус, шеф ватрогасне службе Скотсбороа, није прецизирао колико је људи погинуло, али је раније рекао да је седам особа хоспитализовано, а да се још седам воде као нестале, пренио је АП.
#BREAKING Heavy law enforcement presence at the docks near KC’s BBQ at Jackson County Park in Scottsborro. There are several fire engines, ambulances and agencies here. I am working to get information from law enforcement. Will update on this thread. pic.twitter.com/oPQ2mcz6IK— Jordan Dafnis (@JordanDafnis) January 27, 2020
Према његовим ријечима, већина бродова је коришћена за становање.
WATCH: Sun is up and we’re getting a much better look at the devastation from the overnight fire at the Jackson County Marina. Investigators are still working to determine how many fatalities there are. @waff48 pic.twitter.com/jq26MIJyw2— Eric Graves WAFF 48 (@ReporterEric) January 27, 2020
Агенција за управљање у хитним ситуацијама округа Џексон саопштила је да су предузете ватрогасне и спасилачке акције и на земљи и на води.
BREAKING: Fatal fire at Jackson County Marina. Scottsboro Fire Chief Gene Necklaus tells me he can not confirm the number of dead yet, but 7 people were taken to the hospital and 35 boats are a total loss. Much more information on this devastating fire coming on @waff48 Today. pic.twitter.com/tTB0JoVQvj— Eric Graves WAFF 48 (@ReporterEric) January 27, 2020