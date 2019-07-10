Велики пожар у електрани у московској области (ФОТО/ВИДЕО)

Снимци објављени на друштвеним медијима приказују велики пламен на објекту.

Очевици су за новинску агенцију РИА изјавили да пламен достиже висину до 50 метара.

Russian EMERCOM confirms fire at TEC-27 power plant in Moscow region, fire at "high pressure station". Newest power plant of Mosenergo, supplying power to customers of North and North-East districts of Moscow https://t.co/wuZOoZO40s #Russia pic.twitter.com/82uPlc0sUT

Руске новинске агенције јављају да су ватрогасци на путу ка мјесту пожара.

#BREAKING : #RUSSIA : Massive fire errupted at Thermal power station in #Mytishchi near #Moscow. Fire train has been sent to the place of fire and aviation is also alerted to extinguish the major fire at thermal power station. pic.twitter.com/nvmcLHAwUl