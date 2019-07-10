X

11/07/2019 |  11:19 ⇒ 11:21

Велики пожар у електрани у московској области (ФОТО/ВИДЕО)

Велики пожар избио је у једној електрани у близини Москве, јавила је агенција ТАСС, позивајући се на изворе служби за хитне интервенције.
Пожар у електрани у Москви (Фото:@AndyVermaut) - Фото: Тwitter
Снимци објављени на друштвеним медијима приказују велики пламен на објекту.

Очевици су за новинску агенцију РИА изјавили да пламен достиже висину до 50 метара.

Руске новинске агенције јављају да су ватрогасци на путу ка мјесту пожара. 