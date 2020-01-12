X

13/01/2020 |  09:03 ⇒ 09:10 | Извор: dnevni avaz

Снијег оковао Америку, најмање 11 мртвих (ФОТО/ВИДЕО)

Најмање 11 људи смртно је страдало усљед сњежне олује и невремена које је захватило јужне и средњозападне дијелове Сједињених Америчких Држава.
Снијег оковао Америку (фото:ABC News)

У недјељу ујутро олује су опустошиле дијелове југоистока и средњег запада, узрокујући 11 смртних случајева, превртање аутомобила, као и рушења стамбених објеката.

Из Националне метеоролошке службе у Алабама потврђено је да су на том подручју смртно страдале три особе.