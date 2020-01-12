Снијег оковао Америку, најмање 11 мртвих (ФОТО/ВИДЕО)
У недјељу ујутро олује су опустошиле дијелове југоистока и средњег запада, узрокујући 11 смртних случајева, превртање аутомобила, као и рушења стамбених објеката.
Early Saturday AM Mazama the Avalanche Rescue Goat and her talented teammates headed into the heavy snow of US 2 Stevens Pass to do some avalanche control work. Follow @WSDOT_East for all updates for that pass, and stay safe and warm up there Mazama! pic.twitter.com/HAKo6PuDD8— Washington State DOT (@wsdot) January 12, 2020
Из Националне метеоролошке службе у Алабама потврђено је да су на том подручју смртно страдале три особе.
What does it take to clear the pass when it closes?— I-90 Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) January 12, 2020
Push spun out vehicles off the highway.
Call the tow companies. There’s only a couple near the pass and on a day like today, they might take up to 2 hours to arrive.
Get our plows past the backup to clear the highway. pic.twitter.com/UE2ylw8qzG
Compilation of snow buried vehicles up at Snoqualmie Pass today. #wawx pic.twitter.com/QyjGJhXZmG— Washington Weather Chasers (@WaWxChasers) January 12, 2020